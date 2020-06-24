All apartments in Columbus
6729 Meadow Creek Drive
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:07 AM

6729 Meadow Creek Drive

6729 Meadow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6729 Meadow Creek Drive, Columbus, OH 43235
Brookside Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained 1st floor condo flat in Dublin schools with 1 car garage, 1 assigned parking spot and convenient location near Sawmill Rd. Open floor plan includes 2 bedrooms, each with its own full bath and walk-in closet. First floor in-unit laundry includes the washer and dryer! Just inside the hallway of the secured building is a secured storage unit designated for this condo. Water/Sewer and Trash included, along with use of the community clubhouse, pool, and fitness center! No vouchers accepted. Credit and background check required, along with proof of income. $1200/month for a 1 year lease, $1100/month for 2 year lease. Owner has the right to limit the number of occupants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

