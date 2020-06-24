6729 Meadow Creek Drive

Amenities
Well maintained 1st floor condo flat in Dublin schools with 1 car garage, 1 assigned parking spot and convenient location near Sawmill Rd. Open floor plan includes 2 bedrooms, each with its own full bath and walk-in closet. First floor in-unit laundry includes the washer and dryer! Just inside the hallway of the secured building is a secured storage unit designated for this condo. Water/Sewer and Trash included, along with use of the community clubhouse, pool, and fitness center! No vouchers accepted. Credit and background check required, along with proof of income. $1200/month for a 1 year lease, $1100/month for 2 year lease. Owner has the right to limit the number of occupants