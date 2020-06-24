6729 Meadow Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Well maintained 1st floor condo flat in Dublin schools with 1 car garage, 1 assigned parking spot and convenient location near Sawmill Rd. Open floor plan includes 2 bedrooms, each with its own full bath and walk-in closet. First floor in-unit laundry includes the washer and dryer! Just inside the hallway of the secured building is a secured storage unit designated for this condo. Water/Sewer and Trash included, along with use of the community clubhouse, pool, and fitness center! No vouchers accepted. Credit and background check required, along with proof of income. $1200/month for a 1 year lease, $1100/month for 2 year lease. Owner has the right to limit the number of occupants