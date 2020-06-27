6620 Canaan Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly green community parking garage

Dublin, sf. 3 br fam. room, new kitchen,garage - Property Id: 18003



This is a single family home in Riverside Green. off #33 between Bethel Rd and #161. 3 br 1.5 bath, living room, BRAND NEW kitchen with eating space, family room, 1 car attached garage.Deck and a fenced yard. A/C..this house has all new windows, 2 in. white plantation blinds, new carpet, new vinyl. light fixtures, freshly painted..

Steps from the Riverside Green community PARK..

PET FRIENDLY

