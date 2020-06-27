All apartments in Columbus
Location

6620 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
parking
garage
Dublin, sf. 3 br fam. room, new kitchen,garage - Property Id: 18003

This is a single family home in Riverside Green. off #33 between Bethel Rd and #161. 3 br 1.5 bath, living room, BRAND NEW kitchen with eating space, family room, 1 car attached garage.Deck and a fenced yard. A/C..this house has all new windows, 2 in. white plantation blinds, new carpet, new vinyl. light fixtures, freshly painted..
Steps from the Riverside Green community PARK..
PET FRIENDLY
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18003
Property Id 18003

(RLNE5562060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 Canaan Circle have any available units?
6620 Canaan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6620 Canaan Circle have?
Some of 6620 Canaan Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6620 Canaan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6620 Canaan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 Canaan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6620 Canaan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6620 Canaan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6620 Canaan Circle offers parking.
Does 6620 Canaan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 Canaan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 Canaan Circle have a pool?
No, 6620 Canaan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6620 Canaan Circle have accessible units?
No, 6620 Canaan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 Canaan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6620 Canaan Circle has units with dishwashers.
