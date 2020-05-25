662 South Champion Avenue

Amenities

Completely restored carriage/accessory home in the beautiful Old Oaks District just minutes from Nationwide Children's and downtown Columbus. Located up a unique driveway on Champion Ave, it has easy access to the highway, shopping and the airport. You will love this fully renovated space!

$35 application fee.

$1,000 security deposit due at signing.

Bankruptcies and evictions okay. Must be at least 3 years ago and must be satisfied.

Tenant accountable for all utilities including a $40/month flat fee for water.

On street parking available.

1 pet allowed under 40 lbs. breed specific. Pet fee of $50/month.

$300 non-refundable pet deposit due at signing.

Access to current alarm system for an additional $35/month

No section 8



Contact us with questions!



Apply now at redwoodrentals.managebuilding.com

New completely remodeled home in Old Oaks District is ready for new tenants! This 2 bed, 2.5 bath home has an open concept sharing the kitchen, living room and dining room space. This beautiful home has been updated with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, upstairs carpet, stainless steel appliances, butcher block counter tops, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, security system and keypad door lock, and sturdy faux-wood cordless blinds. Think this is a good fit for you? Apply now!



There are 2 houses on this one parcel; the front house is 664 and the back house is 662.