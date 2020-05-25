All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:45 AM

662 South Champion Avenue

662 South Champion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

662 South Champion Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Livingston Park North

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
Completely restored carriage/accessory home in the beautiful Old Oaks District just minutes from Nationwide Children's and downtown Columbus. Located up a unique driveway on Champion Ave, it has easy access to the highway, shopping and the airport. You will love this fully renovated space!
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$35 application fee.
$1,000 security deposit due at signing.
Bankruptcies and evictions okay. Must be at least 3 years ago and must be satisfied.
Tenant accountable for all utilities including a $40/month flat fee for water.
On street parking available.
1 pet allowed under 40 lbs. breed specific. Pet fee of $50/month.
$300 non-refundable pet deposit due at signing.
Access to current alarm system for an additional $35/month
No section 8

Contact us with questions!

Apply now at redwoodrentals.managebuilding.com
New completely remodeled home in Old Oaks District is ready for new tenants! This 2 bed, 2.5 bath home has an open concept sharing the kitchen, living room and dining room space. This beautiful home has been updated with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, upstairs carpet, stainless steel appliances, butcher block counter tops, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, security system and keypad door lock, and sturdy faux-wood cordless blinds. Think this is a good fit for you? Apply now!

There are 2 houses on this one parcel; the front house is 664 and the back house is 662.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 South Champion Avenue have any available units?
662 South Champion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 662 South Champion Avenue have?
Some of 662 South Champion Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 South Champion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
662 South Champion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 South Champion Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 662 South Champion Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 662 South Champion Avenue offer parking?
No, 662 South Champion Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 662 South Champion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 662 South Champion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 South Champion Avenue have a pool?
No, 662 South Champion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 662 South Champion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 662 South Champion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 662 South Champion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 662 South Champion Avenue has units with dishwashers.
