Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

6576 Reflections Dr D

6576 Reflections Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6576 Reflections Drive, Columbus, OH 43017
Don Scott

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Unit D Available 08/01/19 LARGE, QUIET, 1-BEDROOM CONDO (DUBLIN/NW COLUMBUS) - Property Id: 42071

2 nd-floor unfurnished, 1-bedroom condo with bright, open floor plan for the living/dining room areas, along with private patio and wooded views. Spacious master bedroom with lots of light and a full walk-in closet. The galley kitchen includes dishwasher and electric stove. Washer/dryer hookup also included. Plenty of off-street parking. Sorry, no pets.

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Conveniently located in Dublin (Northwest Columbus) just off Sawmill Road near interstate I-270 and Routes 161 and 315. Dublin school district , Numerous restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping just blocks away

Application fee is $45.00. Credit and background check required - No prior evictions or bankruptcies. Security deposit and first month rent due at lease signing.

Click link to send message for further information or to set a showing appointment. Thank you for looking!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/42071p
Property Id 42071

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5032674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

