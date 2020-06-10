All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 65 Dana Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
65 Dana Ave
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:44 AM

65 Dana Ave

65 Dana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

65 Dana Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
65 Dana Ave-Open House Sat 9/28/19 5:30-6PM.

ADORABLE studio apt. 2 rooms, plus kitchen, and bath with Jacuzzi tub. Fresh paint throughout.
Stats:
Section 8 not accepted.
We do not accept third party funds for move in fees. No PRC.
1 bed, 1 bath
Tenant pays gas and electric.
Appliances included-stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.
Off street parking in back.
Well behaved pets accepted. The fee is a $150 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) and an additional $25.00 per month, per pet. We do require dog bite insurance for all dogs.

Rent is $575.00 per month. There is also a technology fee of $15.00 per month. We require first month's rent and a one month rent lock to move in. You must also have a gross monthly income (before tax) of 3 times the rent.

Online Rental Application: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/capraterealty/tenantApplication.action

Application Details:
Application Fee is $45.00 per adult.
About 50% of our home placements have pre-applied. It takes 2-5 days for an approval because we require one job referral and one former landlord referral. Sometimes employers and landlords take a few days to get back to us, so applying beforehand is the smart move!
Each person 18 or over intending to live in the home must apply separately.
CAP RATE REALTY does not discriminate based on ancestry, race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin or military status.
Property Viewing Details:
We do showings the following ways:
Private showings-text your driverï¿½??s license or state ID to 614-406-4253 along with a selfie, and what address you want to see, along with your preferred day /time.
Rently boxes-you can schedule self-showings on rently.com. They will ask for your credit card number and charge you $.99. The $.99 will be refunded in 48 hours after a staff member has confirmed that all the doors are properly locked and nothing has been damaged or stolen. Rently boxes work 10AM-6PM daily.
Open houses. We have open houses on non rently homes.
The employees holding the open houses are not the decision makers on applications.

Rental Criteria:
We have a minimum credit score requirement of 575. If your credit is under 575 you will have to pay Last Month's Rent in addition to First Month's Rent & Rent Lock to move in.
We do not accept applicants with evictions, outstanding landlord debt, or utility company debt.
We do not accept applicants with arson charges, or drug distribution / trafficking charges.
We do have a liberal crime policy with the previous exceptions.
We accept the best application for each house.
We take credit, criminal, eviction, landlord references, personal references, and job recommendations into account on decisions.
We do not hold houses if you are approved. Your lease and rent lock must be in within 72 hours of approval. Once your lease and rent lock are in, your move in date must be within 14 days.
Go to www dot capraterentals dot com and go to the "For Rent" tab to see all of our rentals.
Tech fee = monthly fee to offset the costs of all the software that allows us to communicate with you online and gives you numerous ways to pay rent.
Rent lock-a one month fee that locks your rent rate in for 12 months, and your rent canï¿½??t be raised more than 10% in the second year, as long as you abide by the terms of the lease. It is non-refundable. You pay either the rent lock, or a deposit.

We no longer advertise on Craigslist due to scams. If you see any of our rentals on Craigslist, please e-mail the info to application@capraterealty.com so we can remove it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Dana Ave have any available units?
65 Dana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Dana Ave have?
Some of 65 Dana Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Dana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
65 Dana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Dana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Dana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 65 Dana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 65 Dana Ave offers parking.
Does 65 Dana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Dana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Dana Ave have a pool?
No, 65 Dana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 65 Dana Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 65 Dana Ave has accessible units.
Does 65 Dana Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Dana Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing