65 Dana Ave-Open House Sat 9/28/19 5:30-6PM.



ADORABLE studio apt. 2 rooms, plus kitchen, and bath with Jacuzzi tub. Fresh paint throughout.

Stats:

Section 8 not accepted.

We do not accept third party funds for move in fees. No PRC.

1 bed, 1 bath

Tenant pays gas and electric.

Appliances included-stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.

Off street parking in back.

Well behaved pets accepted. The fee is a $150 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) and an additional $25.00 per month, per pet. We do require dog bite insurance for all dogs.



Rent is $575.00 per month. There is also a technology fee of $15.00 per month. We require first month's rent and a one month rent lock to move in. You must also have a gross monthly income (before tax) of 3 times the rent.



Online Rental Application: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/capraterealty/tenantApplication.action



Application Details:

Application Fee is $45.00 per adult.

About 50% of our home placements have pre-applied. It takes 2-5 days for an approval because we require one job referral and one former landlord referral. Sometimes employers and landlords take a few days to get back to us, so applying beforehand is the smart move!

Each person 18 or over intending to live in the home must apply separately.

CAP RATE REALTY does not discriminate based on ancestry, race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin or military status.

Property Viewing Details:

We do showings the following ways:

Private showings-text your driverï¿½??s license or state ID to 614-406-4253 along with a selfie, and what address you want to see, along with your preferred day /time.

Rently boxes-you can schedule self-showings on rently.com. They will ask for your credit card number and charge you $.99. The $.99 will be refunded in 48 hours after a staff member has confirmed that all the doors are properly locked and nothing has been damaged or stolen. Rently boxes work 10AM-6PM daily.

Open houses. We have open houses on non rently homes.

The employees holding the open houses are not the decision makers on applications.



Rental Criteria:

We have a minimum credit score requirement of 575. If your credit is under 575 you will have to pay Last Month's Rent in addition to First Month's Rent & Rent Lock to move in.

We do not accept applicants with evictions, outstanding landlord debt, or utility company debt.

We do not accept applicants with arson charges, or drug distribution / trafficking charges.

We do have a liberal crime policy with the previous exceptions.

We accept the best application for each house.

We take credit, criminal, eviction, landlord references, personal references, and job recommendations into account on decisions.

We do not hold houses if you are approved. Your lease and rent lock must be in within 72 hours of approval. Once your lease and rent lock are in, your move in date must be within 14 days.

Go to www dot capraterentals dot com and go to the "For Rent" tab to see all of our rentals.

Tech fee = monthly fee to offset the costs of all the software that allows us to communicate with you online and gives you numerous ways to pay rent.

Rent lock-a one month fee that locks your rent rate in for 12 months, and your rent canï¿½??t be raised more than 10% in the second year, as long as you abide by the terms of the lease. It is non-refundable. You pay either the rent lock, or a deposit.



We no longer advertise on Craigslist due to scams. If you see any of our rentals on Craigslist, please e-mail the info to application@capraterealty.com so we can remove it.