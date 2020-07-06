All apartments in Columbus
Location

6478 Reflections Drive, Columbus, OH 43017
Don Scott

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
2 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bathroom condo in Tuller's Plantation for Rent! Beautiful layout featuring a nice private back balcony, decorative fireplace, washer/ dryer hook-up, and more! Kitchen includes dishwasher, electric stove, and refrigerator. Swimming pool, gym, and carport parking available on site.Tenant pays electric only. Desirable Dublin School District. Located right around the corner from the the best shopping and dining in town! No dogs please. Cats are welcome for an additional $50 per month. No pet deposit required.

For More Information Check Out Our Website www.rentals2020.com
Or Contact Cynthia Dawson 614-538-1717

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

