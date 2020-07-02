6444 Reflections Drive A

Amenities

Unit A Available 02/01/20 PRIVATE & SECLUDED 2-BEDROOM W/WOODED VIEWS - Property Id: 37996



Quiet & secluded first floor, 2-bedroom condo with peaceful, wooded views off your private patio. Large, open-concept living/dining room area. The kitchen includes disposal and dishwasher, along with a brand new stainless electric range & refrigerator. Brand new carpet & paint throughout.



Each of the two bedrooms has their own individual, walk-in closet. Full Bathroom with tub, as well as 1/2 bath. Back bedroom has slider-glass door access to the private balcony & wooded views.



Washer/dryer hookup included. Plenty of off-street parking. Sorry, no pets.



LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! --> Excellent Dublin / NW Columbus location off Sawmill Road, close to Interstate I-270, and Routes 161 & 315. Shopping, grocery stores, & restaurants are just steps away!



Application fee: $45.00. Credit & background check required. No prior evictions or bankruptcies. Security deposit & 1st-month rent due signing.

No Pets Allowed



