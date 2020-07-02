All apartments in Columbus
6444 Reflections Drive A

6444 Reflections Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6444 Reflections Drive, Columbus, OH 43017
Don Scott

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Unit A Available 02/01/20 PRIVATE & SECLUDED 2-BEDROOM W/WOODED VIEWS - Property Id: 37996

Quiet & secluded first floor, 2-bedroom condo with peaceful, wooded views off your private patio. Large, open-concept living/dining room area. The kitchen includes disposal and dishwasher, along with a brand new stainless electric range & refrigerator. Brand new carpet & paint throughout.

Each of the two bedrooms has their own individual, walk-in closet. Full Bathroom with tub, as well as 1/2 bath. Back bedroom has slider-glass door access to the private balcony & wooded views.

Washer/dryer hookup included. Plenty of off-street parking. Sorry, no pets.

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! --> Excellent Dublin / NW Columbus location off Sawmill Road, close to Interstate I-270, and Routes 161 & 315. Shopping, grocery stores, & restaurants are just steps away!

Application fee: $45.00. Credit & background check required. No prior evictions or bankruptcies. Security deposit & 1st-month rent due signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/37996
Property Id 37996

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5470279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6444 Reflections Drive A have any available units?
6444 Reflections Drive A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6444 Reflections Drive A have?
Some of 6444 Reflections Drive A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6444 Reflections Drive A currently offering any rent specials?
6444 Reflections Drive A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6444 Reflections Drive A pet-friendly?
No, 6444 Reflections Drive A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6444 Reflections Drive A offer parking?
Yes, 6444 Reflections Drive A offers parking.
Does 6444 Reflections Drive A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6444 Reflections Drive A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6444 Reflections Drive A have a pool?
No, 6444 Reflections Drive A does not have a pool.
Does 6444 Reflections Drive A have accessible units?
No, 6444 Reflections Drive A does not have accessible units.
Does 6444 Reflections Drive A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6444 Reflections Drive A has units with dishwashers.

