638 East Jenkins Avenue

This freshly renovated one bedroom boasts new kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring, as well as off street parking for a fantastic price. All of this while being minutes away from Nationwide Children’s Hospital as well as Lincoln Park Elementary School and the Lincoln Swimming Pool. The kitchen has new, black appliances with an overhead microwave installed over the stove. The dishwasher is set within the freshly painted cabinets. The bathroom has been beautifully redone, with new flooring, tub/bath, sink and vanity. The entire apartment has abundant natural light access, thanks to the newly installed windows. A flower bed sits outside the front window, ready for a new Resident!



