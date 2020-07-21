All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 2 2020 at 3:15 PM

638 East Jenkins Avenue

638 Jenkins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

638 Jenkins Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Vasser Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This freshly renovated one bedroom boasts new kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring, as well as off street parking for a fantastic price. All of this while being minutes away from Nationwide Children’s Hospital as well as Lincoln Park Elementary School and the Lincoln Swimming Pool. The kitchen has new, black appliances with an overhead microwave installed over the stove. The dishwasher is set within the freshly painted cabinets. The bathroom has been beautifully redone, with new flooring, tub/bath, sink and vanity. The entire apartment has abundant natural light access, thanks to the newly installed windows. A flower bed sits outside the front window, ready for a new Resident!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 East Jenkins Avenue have any available units?
638 East Jenkins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 East Jenkins Avenue have?
Some of 638 East Jenkins Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 East Jenkins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
638 East Jenkins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 East Jenkins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 638 East Jenkins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 638 East Jenkins Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 638 East Jenkins Avenue offers parking.
Does 638 East Jenkins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 East Jenkins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 East Jenkins Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 638 East Jenkins Avenue has a pool.
Does 638 East Jenkins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 638 East Jenkins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 638 East Jenkins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 East Jenkins Avenue has units with dishwashers.
