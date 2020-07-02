63 N Central Ave

Amenities

Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Franklinton! - Please see www.NewCityOhio.com for more photos and information. NO SECTION 8. This three bedroom, one bath, single family home has just refreshed and is ready for you! The first floor features brand new LVP flooring throughout the first floor. Layout includes a family room, large dining area which leads into the kitchen featuring all new shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and built-in pantry storage. Upstairs has three newly carpeted bedrooms and the remodeled bathroom has a shower/tub combo with tile surround, new toilet and vanity. The unfinished attic and basement provide plenty of extra storage space and there are laundry hook-ups available in the basement. This home has central A/C and off-street parking is available in the back off the alley. Please call or text Lisa at (614) 434-8406 to schedule your showing today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5880549)