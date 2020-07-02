All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

63 N Central Ave

63 Central Avenue · (614) 434-8406
Location

63 Central Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 63 N Central Ave · Avail. now

$1,189

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Franklinton! - Please see www.NewCityOhio.com for more photos and information. NO SECTION 8. This three bedroom, one bath, single family home has just refreshed and is ready for you! The first floor features brand new LVP flooring throughout the first floor. Layout includes a family room, large dining area which leads into the kitchen featuring all new shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and built-in pantry storage. Upstairs has three newly carpeted bedrooms and the remodeled bathroom has a shower/tub combo with tile surround, new toilet and vanity. The unfinished attic and basement provide plenty of extra storage space and there are laundry hook-ups available in the basement. This home has central A/C and off-street parking is available in the back off the alley. Please call or text Lisa at (614) 434-8406 to schedule your showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5880549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 N Central Ave have any available units?
63 N Central Ave has a unit available for $1,189 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 N Central Ave have?
Some of 63 N Central Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 N Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
63 N Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 N Central Ave pet-friendly?
No, 63 N Central Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 63 N Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 63 N Central Ave offers parking.
Does 63 N Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 N Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 N Central Ave have a pool?
No, 63 N Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 63 N Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 63 N Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 63 N Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 N Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
