627 Georgian Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

3bed, 1bath Georgian Heights 43228 Call today 614-756-6959 - Move in ready, you make the updates!!

Above ground pool.

Nice swing set in the back!

Fenced in back yard!

Great starter home!!

Buy for the same price as renting!!

This home is ready for a new buyer today!

**We Accept ITIN's**



Preferred residents will have

3x monthly income

Solid rental history

Ability to handle all the day to day maintenance



This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!

Simply put $10,000 down and $1025.45 per month plus taxes and insurance and this one is yours today!

Priced @ $139,900



Ask us about our specials were runnings this month.

Talk to you soon!!



(RLNE5660495)