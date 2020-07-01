All apartments in Columbus
627 Georgian Dr

627 Georgian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

627 Georgian Drive, Columbus, OH 43228
Georgian Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3bed, 1bath Georgian Heights 43228 Call today 614-756-6959 - Move in ready, you make the updates!!
Above ground pool.
Nice swing set in the back!
Fenced in back yard!
Great starter home!!
Buy for the same price as renting!!
This home is ready for a new buyer today!
**We Accept ITIN's**

Preferred residents will have
3x monthly income
Solid rental history
Ability to handle all the day to day maintenance

This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!
Simply put $10,000 down and $1025.45 per month plus taxes and insurance and this one is yours today!
Priced @ $139,900

Ask us about our specials were runnings this month.
Talk to you soon!!

(RLNE5660495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Georgian Dr have any available units?
627 Georgian Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 Georgian Dr have?
Some of 627 Georgian Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Georgian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
627 Georgian Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Georgian Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 Georgian Dr is pet friendly.
Does 627 Georgian Dr offer parking?
No, 627 Georgian Dr does not offer parking.
Does 627 Georgian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Georgian Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Georgian Dr have a pool?
Yes, 627 Georgian Dr has a pool.
Does 627 Georgian Dr have accessible units?
No, 627 Georgian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Georgian Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 Georgian Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

