All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 625 South 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
625 South 6th Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

625 South 6th Street

625 Sixth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

625 Sixth Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bdr brick dplx heart of German Village - Property Id: 221899

Charming and updated quintessential German Village brick duplex. Two story, two bedroom and one bath at 1100 square feet with private fenced yard and outdoor deck. Details include original hardwood floors, neutral colors throughout, high ceilings, exposed brick, crown moulding, working brick fireplace, formal dining room, updated kitchen with brand new custom white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom with marble shower tile and new fixtures. Upstairs bedrooms include hardwood floors, large windows, exposed brick, double closets. Full basement with washer and dryer and tons of storage. Fenced private yard and full deck. Perfect location just blocks from Lindeys, the Sycamore, Low Beck Tavern, Frank Fetch Park, Nationwide Children's Hospital and all the downtown the amenities. No smoking and pets on a case by case basis for an additional monthly fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221899
Property Id 221899

(RLNE5538425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 South 6th Street have any available units?
625 South 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 South 6th Street have?
Some of 625 South 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 South 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
625 South 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 South 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 South 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 625 South 6th Street offer parking?
No, 625 South 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 625 South 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 South 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 South 6th Street have a pool?
No, 625 South 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 625 South 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 625 South 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 625 South 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 South 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing