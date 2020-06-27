All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6146 Dajana Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6146 Dajana Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:39 PM

6146 Dajana Drive

6146 Dajana Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
West Albany
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6146 Dajana Drive, Columbus, OH 43081
West Albany

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Barely lived in 4 Bedroom home in Upper Albany West. Open Floor plan. First floor Den. Large Family Room with gas fireplace opens to eat in kitchen. Large center island, 42 inch cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Laminate ''hardwood look'' flooring on first floor. Spacious upstairs features large bonus room/loft, 4 bedrooms and loads of closet space. Vaulted Owners Suite offers double sinks, shower, garden soaking tub and walk in closet. Access to community pool, fitness, park and community room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6146 Dajana Drive have any available units?
6146 Dajana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6146 Dajana Drive have?
Some of 6146 Dajana Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6146 Dajana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6146 Dajana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6146 Dajana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6146 Dajana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6146 Dajana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6146 Dajana Drive offers parking.
Does 6146 Dajana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6146 Dajana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6146 Dajana Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6146 Dajana Drive has a pool.
Does 6146 Dajana Drive have accessible units?
No, 6146 Dajana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6146 Dajana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6146 Dajana Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing