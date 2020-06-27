6146 Dajana Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Barely lived in 4 Bedroom home in Upper Albany West. Open Floor plan. First floor Den. Large Family Room with gas fireplace opens to eat in kitchen. Large center island, 42 inch cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Laminate ''hardwood look'' flooring on first floor. Spacious upstairs features large bonus room/loft, 4 bedrooms and loads of closet space. Vaulted Owners Suite offers double sinks, shower, garden soaking tub and walk in closet. Access to community pool, fitness, park and community room.