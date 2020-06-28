6132 Kensington Glen Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Groveport schools 3 bed 2 bath one story home. Large living room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has lots of oak cabinets and new ss appliances, breakfast bar and dining area, goes into laundry room and then garage. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and master bath. 2 more bedrooms and a hall bath. House has fresh paint. no basement, central A/C, mini blinds. rear fenced yard, and 2 car attached garage with opener. Rents for 1350 month+1350 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

Contact us to schedule a showing.