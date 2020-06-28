All apartments in Columbus
6132 Kensington Glen Drive

6132 Kensington Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6132 Kensington Glen Dr, Columbus, OH 43110
Brice

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Groveport schools 3 bed 2 bath one story home. Large living room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has lots of oak cabinets and new ss appliances, breakfast bar and dining area, goes into laundry room and then garage. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and master bath. 2 more bedrooms and a hall bath. House has fresh paint. no basement, central A/C, mini blinds. rear fenced yard, and 2 car attached garage with opener. Rents for 1350 month+1350 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6132 Kensington Glen Drive have any available units?
6132 Kensington Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6132 Kensington Glen Drive have?
Some of 6132 Kensington Glen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6132 Kensington Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6132 Kensington Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6132 Kensington Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6132 Kensington Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6132 Kensington Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6132 Kensington Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 6132 Kensington Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6132 Kensington Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6132 Kensington Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 6132 Kensington Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6132 Kensington Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 6132 Kensington Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6132 Kensington Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6132 Kensington Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
