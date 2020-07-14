6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage pet friendly

PAINTING TO NEUTRALIZE SCHEDULED!!! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is absolutely gorgeous. Brazilian Cherry Hardwood and porcelain tile throughout. Very stunning. Gas log fireplace in the living room. The spacious and well equipped kitchen features a convection/microwave oven and all stainless appliances. This very versatile space includes a dining area and still plenty of room for a gathering space. Wonderful when entertaining. The office nook has a built in desk and an opening to the living room that can be closed off for privacy. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling with plant ledge, a walk in closet with organizers and a private bath with whirlpool tub, double sinks and a shower. Second floor laundry is so convenient. You will fall in love with the wonderful grey tile patio and lush fenced yard. (You cut only the fenced part).The two car garage has an auto close feature in case you forget to close it. All this and it includes the use of the community pool , play area, club house fitness center which is just a short walk away! Enjoy meeting your neighbors while sitting on the covered front porch. We are looking for a tenant that is a non-smoker and has a good credit score. Columbus schools. Dog possible with approval and additional fee.