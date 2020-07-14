All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062

6120 Braet Road · No Longer Available
Location

6120 Braet Road, Columbus, OH 43081
West Albany

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
pet friendly
PAINTING TO NEUTRALIZE SCHEDULED!!! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is absolutely gorgeous. Brazilian Cherry Hardwood and porcelain tile throughout. Very stunning. Gas log fireplace in the living room. The spacious and well equipped kitchen features a convection/microwave oven and all stainless appliances. This very versatile space includes a dining area and still plenty of room for a gathering space. Wonderful when entertaining. The office nook has a built in desk and an opening to the living room that can be closed off for privacy. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling with plant ledge, a walk in closet with organizers and a private bath with whirlpool tub, double sinks and a shower. Second floor laundry is so convenient. You will fall in love with the wonderful grey tile patio and lush fenced yard. (You cut only the fenced part).The two car garage has an auto close feature in case you forget to close it. All this and it includes the use of the community pool , play area, club house fitness center which is just a short walk away! Enjoy meeting your neighbors while sitting on the covered front porch. We are looking for a tenant that is a non-smoker and has a good credit score. Columbus schools. Dog possible with approval and additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 have any available units?
6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 have?
Some of 6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 currently offering any rent specials?
6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 is pet friendly.
Does 6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 offer parking?
Yes, 6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 offers parking.
Does 6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 have a pool?
Yes, 6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 has a pool.
Does 6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 have accessible units?
No, 6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6120 Braet Road Westerville Oh 43081-8062 has units with dishwashers.
