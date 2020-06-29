All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:52 PM

595 Townsend

595 Townsend Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

595 Townsend Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223
South Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 1 bath, 2 Car garage, West End SFM, ...Call 614-756-6959 For Details... - No banks, no hassles. No waiting for months for approval!! Get approved instantly, and move in same day!!!

ONCE AGAIN NO CREDIT CHECKS!!

Handyman special!!
Nice area!
Large yard!!
Great starter home!!
Buy for the same price as renting!!
Minor touches to make this home ready for you!!
This home is ready for a new buyer today!

This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!
Simply $2500 down and $825 per month and this one is yours today!

If you have any questions simply reply back to this listing or calli

Here is the link to apply cbus4rent.com
595 Townsend Columbus, OH 43223

3 Beds, 1 Bath
1,395 sq ft

Purchase price: Negotiable

Down payment: Ask us

Monthly payments $825

Contact us today for more details
Text or Call: 614-756-6959
www.cbus4rent.com

(RLNE3446581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 Townsend have any available units?
595 Townsend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 595 Townsend have?
Some of 595 Townsend's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595 Townsend currently offering any rent specials?
595 Townsend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 Townsend pet-friendly?
Yes, 595 Townsend is pet friendly.
Does 595 Townsend offer parking?
Yes, 595 Townsend offers parking.
Does 595 Townsend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 595 Townsend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 Townsend have a pool?
No, 595 Townsend does not have a pool.
Does 595 Townsend have accessible units?
No, 595 Townsend does not have accessible units.
Does 595 Townsend have units with dishwashers?
No, 595 Townsend does not have units with dishwashers.
