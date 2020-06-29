Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan

3 Bedroom, 1 bath, 2 Car garage, West End SFM, ...Call 614-756-6959 For Details... - No banks, no hassles. No waiting for months for approval!! Get approved instantly, and move in same day!!!



ONCE AGAIN NO CREDIT CHECKS!!



Handyman special!!

Nice area!

Large yard!!

Great starter home!!

Buy for the same price as renting!!

Minor touches to make this home ready for you!!

This home is ready for a new buyer today!



This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!

Simply $2500 down and $825 per month and this one is yours today!



If you have any questions simply reply back to this listing or calli



Here is the link to apply cbus4rent.com

595 Townsend Columbus, OH 43223



3 Beds, 1 Bath

1,395 sq ft



Purchase price: Negotiable



Down payment: Ask us



Monthly payments $825



Contact us today for more details

Text or Call: 614-756-6959

www.cbus4rent.com



