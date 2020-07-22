5904 Hallworth Avenue

Amenities
Coming Soon!! 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo. 1st Floor Unit Fully Carpeted, Nice Size Closets, Private Patio, Appliances Included Fridge/Stove, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Pets Welcomed With An Additional Monthly Fee.
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
Contact us to schedule a showing.