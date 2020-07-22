All apartments in Columbus
5904 Hallworth Avenue
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

5904 Hallworth Avenue

5904 Hallworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5904 Hallworth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232
Livingston - McNaughten

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon!! 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo. 1st Floor Unit Fully Carpeted, Nice Size Closets, Private Patio, Appliances Included Fridge/Stove, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Pets Welcomed With An Additional Monthly Fee.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Hallworth Avenue have any available units?
5904 Hallworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 Hallworth Avenue have?
Some of 5904 Hallworth Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 Hallworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Hallworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Hallworth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5904 Hallworth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5904 Hallworth Avenue offer parking?
No, 5904 Hallworth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5904 Hallworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 Hallworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Hallworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 5904 Hallworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5904 Hallworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5904 Hallworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Hallworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5904 Hallworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
