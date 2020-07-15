Amenities
5821 Aderholt Road Available 06/17/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom rental home with 2 car garage! - Perfectly placed 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in popular Hayden Farms! A beautiful community park and green space is easily accessible from the home with fine dining and shopping nearby.This spacious 2 story home features beautiful updates and warm neutral tones throughout. Sure to meet your every need!
Columbus City School District
Features include:
- Two car garage
- Fenced in back yard
- W/D included
- Overhead lighting and ceiling fans in every room
- Loft space
- Stainless Steal Appliance package
- Back patio
- Double sinks in Master bathroom
- Custom tiled master shower
- Plush carpeting
- Tiled entry and dining area
- Formal dining room
- Large kitchen pantry
*Sorry no pets
(All properties are rented as-is)
No Pets Allowed
