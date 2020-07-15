Amenities

5821 Aderholt Road Available 06/17/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom rental home with 2 car garage! - Perfectly placed 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in popular Hayden Farms! A beautiful community park and green space is easily accessible from the home with fine dining and shopping nearby.This spacious 2 story home features beautiful updates and warm neutral tones throughout. Sure to meet your every need!



Columbus City School District



Features include:



- Two car garage

- Fenced in back yard

- W/D included

- Overhead lighting and ceiling fans in every room

- Loft space

- Stainless Steal Appliance package

- Back patio

- Double sinks in Master bathroom

- Custom tiled master shower

- Plush carpeting

- Tiled entry and dining area

- Formal dining room

- Large kitchen pantry



*Sorry no pets



(All properties are rented as-is)



(RLNE3244566)