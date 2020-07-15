All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

5821 Aderholt Road

5821 Aderholt Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5821 Aderholt Rd, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5821 Aderholt Road Available 06/17/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom rental home with 2 car garage! - Perfectly placed 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in popular Hayden Farms! A beautiful community park and green space is easily accessible from the home with fine dining and shopping nearby.This spacious 2 story home features beautiful updates and warm neutral tones throughout. Sure to meet your every need!

Columbus City School District

Features include:

- Two car garage
- Fenced in back yard
- W/D included
- Overhead lighting and ceiling fans in every room
- Loft space
- Stainless Steal Appliance package
- Back patio
- Double sinks in Master bathroom
- Custom tiled master shower
- Plush carpeting
- Tiled entry and dining area
- Formal dining room
- Large kitchen pantry

*Sorry no pets

(All properties are rented as-is)

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/kWvSR072OAw

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3244566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5821 Aderholt Road have any available units?
5821 Aderholt Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5821 Aderholt Road have?
Some of 5821 Aderholt Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5821 Aderholt Road currently offering any rent specials?
5821 Aderholt Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5821 Aderholt Road pet-friendly?
No, 5821 Aderholt Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5821 Aderholt Road offer parking?
Yes, 5821 Aderholt Road offers parking.
Does 5821 Aderholt Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5821 Aderholt Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5821 Aderholt Road have a pool?
No, 5821 Aderholt Road does not have a pool.
Does 5821 Aderholt Road have accessible units?
No, 5821 Aderholt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5821 Aderholt Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5821 Aderholt Road does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

