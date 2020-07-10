All apartments in Columbus
581 City Park Avenue

581 City Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

581 City Park Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
German Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Space and Location! With over two thousand square feet of livable space you will have plenty of room to stretch out in the apartment! The property is split down the middle with a solid block wall giving you tons of sound insulation! The first floor features an open flow Living Room and Dining Space separated only by two over-sized beautiful hardwood pocket doors. The kitchen is in the rear, with a full bath finishing out the first floor. The kitchen features a full suite of appliances and plenty of space. The second floor features three sizable bedrooms with original hardwood floors, and a second bath! The 3rd floor, or Owners Retreat, features a 400 square foot bedroom with a massive walk in closet and dedicated AC/Heat! Enjoy the outdoors in the private backyard and patio or front porch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 581 City Park Avenue have any available units?
581 City Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 581 City Park Avenue have?
Some of 581 City Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 581 City Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
581 City Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 581 City Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 581 City Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 581 City Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 581 City Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 581 City Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 581 City Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 581 City Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 581 City Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 581 City Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 581 City Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 581 City Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 581 City Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.

