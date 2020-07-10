581 City Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Space and Location! With over two thousand square feet of livable space you will have plenty of room to stretch out in the apartment! The property is split down the middle with a solid block wall giving you tons of sound insulation! The first floor features an open flow Living Room and Dining Space separated only by two over-sized beautiful hardwood pocket doors. The kitchen is in the rear, with a full bath finishing out the first floor. The kitchen features a full suite of appliances and plenty of space. The second floor features three sizable bedrooms with original hardwood floors, and a second bath! The 3rd floor, or Owners Retreat, features a 400 square foot bedroom with a massive walk in closet and dedicated AC/Heat! Enjoy the outdoors in the private backyard and patio or front porch!