All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5765 High Rock Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5765 High Rock Dr
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:48 PM

5765 High Rock Dr

5765 High Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
West Albany
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5765 High Rock Drive, Columbus, OH 43081
West Albany

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible brick townhome at an amazing price! Spacious, bright, and available as a Rent-to-Own, you can lock in your price now and start planning for the future. Fantastic hardwood floors throughout the open concept main floor makes it great for entertaining guest and easy to keep clean. Show off your chef skills in the sleek kitchen with generous amounts of cabinet and countertop space it will be simple to stay organized. Relax and take in the sun from the spacious and private outdoor patio. Vaulted and super roomy bedrooms both feature a private full bath and the master also has a large walk in closet! The basement is completely finished making for a second living space with fireplace, half bath, and built in tv nook your place will be the prime location for family gatherings. What’s not to like about this amazing townhome? Call today to schedule a showing, before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5765 High Rock Dr have any available units?
5765 High Rock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5765 High Rock Dr have?
Some of 5765 High Rock Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5765 High Rock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5765 High Rock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5765 High Rock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5765 High Rock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5765 High Rock Dr offer parking?
No, 5765 High Rock Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5765 High Rock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5765 High Rock Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5765 High Rock Dr have a pool?
No, 5765 High Rock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5765 High Rock Dr have accessible units?
No, 5765 High Rock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5765 High Rock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5765 High Rock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing