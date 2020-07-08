5765 High Rock Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredible brick townhome at an amazing price! Spacious, bright, and available as a Rent-to-Own, you can lock in your price now and start planning for the future. Fantastic hardwood floors throughout the open concept main floor makes it great for entertaining guest and easy to keep clean. Show off your chef skills in the sleek kitchen with generous amounts of cabinet and countertop space it will be simple to stay organized. Relax and take in the sun from the spacious and private outdoor patio. Vaulted and super roomy bedrooms both feature a private full bath and the master also has a large walk in closet! The basement is completely finished making for a second living space with fireplace, half bath, and built in tv nook your place will be the prime location for family gatherings. What’s not to like about this amazing townhome? Call today to schedule a showing, before it's too late!