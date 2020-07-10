5763 Nike Drive

Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom multi-level home, located in the Coventry neighborhood of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard City School District.



The entrance of the home opens to the living room and kitchen with access to the garage. On the upper level are all 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The lower level includes a large family room, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and access to the fully fenced backyard with patio.



The attached two-car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.