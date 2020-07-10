All apartments in Columbus
5763 Nike Drive

5763 Nike Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5763 Nike Drive, Columbus, OH 43026
Sweetwater

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom multi-level home, located in the Coventry neighborhood of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard City School District. 

The entrance of the home opens to the living room and kitchen with access to the garage. On the upper level are all 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The lower level includes a large family room, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and access to the fully fenced backyard with patio.

The attached two-car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5763 Nike Drive have any available units?
5763 Nike Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5763 Nike Drive have?
Some of 5763 Nike Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5763 Nike Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5763 Nike Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5763 Nike Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5763 Nike Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5763 Nike Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5763 Nike Drive offers parking.
Does 5763 Nike Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5763 Nike Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5763 Nike Drive have a pool?
No, 5763 Nike Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5763 Nike Drive have accessible units?
No, 5763 Nike Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5763 Nike Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5763 Nike Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

