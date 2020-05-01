All apartments in Columbus
Location

570 South Front Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Brewery District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Experience urban living in the Brewery District in this historic restored former bottling plant close to many downtown amenities. You'll love the industrial design of this condo featuring exposed brick walls, huge windows and original wood ceiling with exposed beams. The finishes include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and vinyl plank flooring. The large bedroom features a walk in closet and full sized stacked washer & dryer hidden behind two sliding barn doors. The secured building features an attached parking garage with assigned parking, fitness room, storage closet, and pet friendly gated courtyard. Water and gas included so tenant only pays electric. RENT READY this one won't last long so schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 S Front Street have any available units?
570 S Front Street has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 570 S Front Street have?
Some of 570 S Front Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 S Front Street currently offering any rent specials?
570 S Front Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 S Front Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 570 S Front Street is pet friendly.
Does 570 S Front Street offer parking?
Yes, 570 S Front Street does offer parking.
Does 570 S Front Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 570 S Front Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 S Front Street have a pool?
No, 570 S Front Street does not have a pool.
Does 570 S Front Street have accessible units?
No, 570 S Front Street does not have accessible units.
Does 570 S Front Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 S Front Street has units with dishwashers.
