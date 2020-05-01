570 S Front Street

Amenities

Experience urban living in the Brewery District in this historic restored former bottling plant close to many downtown amenities. You'll love the industrial design of this condo featuring exposed brick walls, huge windows and original wood ceiling with exposed beams. The finishes include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and vinyl plank flooring. The large bedroom features a walk in closet and full sized stacked washer & dryer hidden behind two sliding barn doors. The secured building features an attached parking garage with assigned parking, fitness room, storage closet, and pet friendly gated courtyard. Water and gas included so tenant only pays electric. RENT READY this one won't last long so schedule a showing today!