Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

567 Lathrop Street

567 Lathrop Street · No Longer Available
Location

567 Lathrop Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Sleek & modern newer built home (2017) located in German Village! PRIME location just steps Starbucks, local bars, restaurants & parks. Easy highway access & close proximity to Children's Nationwide Hospital. OPEN living & kitchen area w/ an abundance of natural light & HARDWOOD floors. The kitchen features granite countertops, SS appliances & custom Shelf Genie storage in cabinets & pantry MAXIMIZING storage space. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms w/ ample closet space & large full bathroom w/ dual vanity sinks & tiled walk-in shower. FINISHED basement w/ NEW egress window adding an addtl. 539 sq. ft. totaling 1,618 sq. ft. of living space. The FULLY FENCED yard & patio area are perfect for that summer BBQ. Addtl. amenities, 2 off street parking and dual sump pump system w/ battery back up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Lathrop Street have any available units?
567 Lathrop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 567 Lathrop Street have?
Some of 567 Lathrop Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 Lathrop Street currently offering any rent specials?
567 Lathrop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Lathrop Street pet-friendly?
No, 567 Lathrop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 567 Lathrop Street offer parking?
Yes, 567 Lathrop Street offers parking.
Does 567 Lathrop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 567 Lathrop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Lathrop Street have a pool?
No, 567 Lathrop Street does not have a pool.
Does 567 Lathrop Street have accessible units?
No, 567 Lathrop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Lathrop Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 567 Lathrop Street has units with dishwashers.

