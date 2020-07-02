567 Lathrop Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Sleek & modern newer built home (2017) located in German Village! PRIME location just steps Starbucks, local bars, restaurants & parks. Easy highway access & close proximity to Children's Nationwide Hospital. OPEN living & kitchen area w/ an abundance of natural light & HARDWOOD floors. The kitchen features granite countertops, SS appliances & custom Shelf Genie storage in cabinets & pantry MAXIMIZING storage space. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms w/ ample closet space & large full bathroom w/ dual vanity sinks & tiled walk-in shower. FINISHED basement w/ NEW egress window adding an addtl. 539 sq. ft. totaling 1,618 sq. ft. of living space. The FULLY FENCED yard & patio area are perfect for that summer BBQ. Addtl. amenities, 2 off street parking and dual sump pump system w/ battery back up.