5667 Battle Creek Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

$1800 for a 2 year lease. Newer built 2 story located in Village at Hilliard Run and Hilliard Schools! Rare 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath and 2 car attached garage. Relax on the country porch overlooking the green space and pond. First floor features a formal dining room, family room, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an eating area with access to the extended rear patio and first floor laundry. Upstairs offers 4 nice sized bedrooms. The master suite has a tray ceiling, ensuite bath with a double basin vanity and large walk-in closet. Lawn Care Included. No vouchers or Section 8. Credit and background check required with application, along with proof of income. Owners may limit number of occupants.