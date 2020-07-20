All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:09 AM

5667 Battle Creek Way

5667 Battle Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

5667 Battle Creek Way, Columbus, OH 43228
Sweetwater

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
$1800 for a 2 year lease. Newer built 2 story located in Village at Hilliard Run and Hilliard Schools! Rare 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath and 2 car attached garage. Relax on the country porch overlooking the green space and pond. First floor features a formal dining room, family room, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an eating area with access to the extended rear patio and first floor laundry. Upstairs offers 4 nice sized bedrooms. The master suite has a tray ceiling, ensuite bath with a double basin vanity and large walk-in closet. Lawn Care Included. No vouchers or Section 8. Credit and background check required with application, along with proof of income. Owners may limit number of occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5667 Battle Creek Way have any available units?
5667 Battle Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5667 Battle Creek Way have?
Some of 5667 Battle Creek Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5667 Battle Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
5667 Battle Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5667 Battle Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 5667 Battle Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5667 Battle Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 5667 Battle Creek Way offers parking.
Does 5667 Battle Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5667 Battle Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5667 Battle Creek Way have a pool?
No, 5667 Battle Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 5667 Battle Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 5667 Battle Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5667 Battle Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5667 Battle Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
