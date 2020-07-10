5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318

Amenities

Two bedroom, 1.5 bath condo comes with priviledges at the pool and fitness complex! The master bedroom has a private entrance to the hall bath. Great open floor plan on the first floor with living room and eat in kitchen with stainless appliances. You will love the finished lower level with half bath. Make it a home office, play room or theater room. This is a great condo. Dog possible with additional fees, deposits and approval. Columbus schools. No smoking. Furniture in the unit is negotiable.