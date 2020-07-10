All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318

5635 Middle Falls St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Tuttle West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5635 Middle Falls St, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
pet friendly
Two bedroom, 1.5 bath condo comes with priviledges at the pool and fitness complex! The master bedroom has a private entrance to the hall bath. Great open floor plan on the first floor with living room and eat in kitchen with stainless appliances. You will love the finished lower level with half bath. Make it a home office, play room or theater room. This is a great condo. Dog possible with additional fees, deposits and approval. Columbus schools. No smoking. Furniture in the unit is negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 have any available units?
5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 have?
Some of 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 is pet friendly.
Does 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 offer parking?
No, 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 does not offer parking.
Does 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 have a pool?
Yes, 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 has a pool.
Does 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 have accessible units?
No, 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 Middle Falls South Dublin Oh 43016-6318 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing