5611 Big Timber Ct

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Big timber ct - Property Id: 229213



Wonderful Home 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car Garages in the woods at Blendon Estates ( Westerville school) over 1600 square feet of living space

The main level feature a formal Living room, formal Dinning room , Great room with a cozy fireplace, and a well-pointed Eat- in kitchen with stainless appliances

Upstairs discover a large Master bedroom with en suit Master bath ( new sink ,new shower doors, new toilet ) , 2 additional Bedrooms and a shared full bath ( new sink new shower door )

The laundry room is locate in the Lower level has endless possibilities for a rec room , workout area or man cave as well as plenty of space

Enjoy BBQ dinner or relax on the large deck over looking the spacious backyard .Close to Eaton, restaurants, shopping and more. Make this house Your Home 5611 Big Timber court

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5587924)