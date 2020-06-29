All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

5611 Big Timber Ct

5611 Big Timber Court · No Longer Available
Location

5611 Big Timber Court, Columbus, OH 43230
Blendon Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Big timber ct - Property Id: 229213

Wonderful Home 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car Garages in the woods at Blendon Estates ( Westerville school) over 1600 square feet of living space
The main level feature a formal Living room, formal Dinning room , Great room with a cozy fireplace, and a well-pointed Eat- in kitchen with stainless appliances
Upstairs discover a large Master bedroom with en suit Master bath ( new sink ,new shower doors, new toilet ) , 2 additional Bedrooms and a shared full bath ( new sink new shower door )
The laundry room is locate in the Lower level has endless possibilities for a rec room , workout area or man cave as well as plenty of space
Enjoy BBQ dinner or relax on the large deck over looking the spacious backyard .Close to Eaton, restaurants, shopping and more. Make this house Your Home 5611 Big Timber court
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229213
Property Id 229213

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5587924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 Big Timber Ct have any available units?
5611 Big Timber Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5611 Big Timber Ct have?
Some of 5611 Big Timber Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 Big Timber Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Big Timber Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Big Timber Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5611 Big Timber Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5611 Big Timber Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5611 Big Timber Ct offers parking.
Does 5611 Big Timber Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 Big Timber Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Big Timber Ct have a pool?
No, 5611 Big Timber Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5611 Big Timber Ct have accessible units?
No, 5611 Big Timber Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Big Timber Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5611 Big Timber Ct has units with dishwashers.
