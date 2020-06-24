554 Woodbury Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex - NEWLY RENOVATED!! 2nd Floor! - Awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath home on 2nd Floor - Newly renovated and ready to move in to. This spacious 2 bedroom has over 1000 square feet of very comfortable living space. The living room is generous in size and offers large windows that allow tons of natural light, a decorative fireplace with mantel surrounded by built in shelves for storage. There is an outside covered porch just off the living room. The dining room has a ceiling fan and can easily accommodate a large dining table. Both bedrooms are spacious and offer overhead lighting and lots of natural light. The bathroom is updated and features beautiful tile work. The kitchen offers nice appliances and plenty of cabinets for storage. Central A/C included. This home has a shared basement with the downstairs unit and has washer and dryer hookups. This home has many great features - they include:



-Brand new paint throughout

-Brand new flooring throughout

-Decorative brick fireplace with mantel

-Large windows - offers tons of natural light

-2 Spacious bedrooms with overhead lighting

-Beautifully tiled bathroom with updates

-Large dining room

-Central A/C

-Outside covered porch off of the living room

-Shared basement with storage and washer dryer hookups

-Water is included with your rent!

-Detached garage (ask about 1 car or 2 car availability)

-Walking distance to Hauntz Park

-Close to Shopping and dining



**Pets welcome



Call today to schedule a viewing, this amazing home is sure to not be on the market long!



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE4751653)