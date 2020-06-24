All apartments in Columbus
554 Woodbury Ave.

554 Woodbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

554 Woodbury Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223
South Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex - NEWLY RENOVATED!! 2nd Floor! - Awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath home on 2nd Floor - Newly renovated and ready to move in to. This spacious 2 bedroom has over 1000 square feet of very comfortable living space. The living room is generous in size and offers large windows that allow tons of natural light, a decorative fireplace with mantel surrounded by built in shelves for storage. There is an outside covered porch just off the living room. The dining room has a ceiling fan and can easily accommodate a large dining table. Both bedrooms are spacious and offer overhead lighting and lots of natural light. The bathroom is updated and features beautiful tile work. The kitchen offers nice appliances and plenty of cabinets for storage. Central A/C included. This home has a shared basement with the downstairs unit and has washer and dryer hookups. This home has many great features - they include:

-Brand new paint throughout
-Brand new flooring throughout
-Decorative brick fireplace with mantel
-Large windows - offers tons of natural light
-2 Spacious bedrooms with overhead lighting
-Beautifully tiled bathroom with updates
-Large dining room
-Central A/C
-Outside covered porch off of the living room
-Shared basement with storage and washer dryer hookups
-Water is included with your rent!
-Detached garage (ask about 1 car or 2 car availability)
-Walking distance to Hauntz Park
-Close to Shopping and dining

**Pets welcome

Call today to schedule a viewing, this amazing home is sure to not be on the market long!

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 Woodbury Ave. have any available units?
554 Woodbury Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 554 Woodbury Ave. have?
Some of 554 Woodbury Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 Woodbury Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
554 Woodbury Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 Woodbury Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 554 Woodbury Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 554 Woodbury Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 554 Woodbury Ave. offers parking.
Does 554 Woodbury Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 554 Woodbury Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 Woodbury Ave. have a pool?
No, 554 Woodbury Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 554 Woodbury Ave. have accessible units?
No, 554 Woodbury Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 554 Woodbury Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 554 Woodbury Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
