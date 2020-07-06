All apartments in Columbus
552 East Sycamore Street - 1

552 E Sycamore St · No Longer Available
Location

552 E Sycamore St, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
yoga
Fully updated one side of the duplex in Schumacher place. Walking distance to Nationwide Children's hospital, Fitness Loft, Yoga, brewery, bars, and restaurants. Minutes from Downtown Columbus and Historic German Village. Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, new plank flooring, carpeted bedrooms, tile bathroom, mounted T.V. in living room and memory foam beds. Extra Storage,washer, and dryer, in the basement. $1500/ month for 1 year lease excluding furniture. $1750/month 1 year lease with furniture. 2-11 month term leases available for increased rent amount /month.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 East Sycamore Street - 1 have any available units?
552 East Sycamore Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 East Sycamore Street - 1 have?
Some of 552 East Sycamore Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 East Sycamore Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
552 East Sycamore Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 East Sycamore Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 552 East Sycamore Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 552 East Sycamore Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 552 East Sycamore Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 552 East Sycamore Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 552 East Sycamore Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 East Sycamore Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 552 East Sycamore Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 552 East Sycamore Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 552 East Sycamore Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 552 East Sycamore Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 East Sycamore Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

