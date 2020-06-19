All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 55 East Oakland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
55 East Oakland Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

55 East Oakland Avenue

55 East Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

55 East Oakland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Northwood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
55 East Oakland Avenue Available 08/15/21 7 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 55 East Oakland Avenue is a 7 bedroom 2 bathroom expansive home just a half block off of High Street! Custom hardwood flooring leads directly to a spacious living room with beautiful bay window, while a large kitchen with plenty of cooking and cabinet space offers a gas stove, stainless steel dishwasher, and a brand new refrigerator. Every bedroom is very spacious including an enormous loft bedroom on the 3rd floor! This home features A/C, washer and dryer hookups, custom built in book shelves and cabinets, and even includes the biggest back yard we own and a one car garage. Lastly, we have installed brand new granite counter tops in the kitchen and refinished the hardwood floors on the 2nd and 3rd floor, this is one of the nicest homes on campus!

All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4340

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5134465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 East Oakland Avenue have any available units?
55 East Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 East Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 55 East Oakland Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 East Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
55 East Oakland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 East Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 55 East Oakland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 55 East Oakland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 55 East Oakland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 55 East Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 East Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 East Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 55 East Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 55 East Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 55 East Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 55 East Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 East Oakland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing