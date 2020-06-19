Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

55 East Oakland Avenue Available 08/15/21 7 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 55 East Oakland Avenue is a 7 bedroom 2 bathroom expansive home just a half block off of High Street! Custom hardwood flooring leads directly to a spacious living room with beautiful bay window, while a large kitchen with plenty of cooking and cabinet space offers a gas stove, stainless steel dishwasher, and a brand new refrigerator. Every bedroom is very spacious including an enormous loft bedroom on the 3rd floor! This home features A/C, washer and dryer hookups, custom built in book shelves and cabinets, and even includes the biggest back yard we own and a one car garage. Lastly, we have installed brand new granite counter tops in the kitchen and refinished the hardwood floors on the 2nd and 3rd floor, this is one of the nicest homes on campus!



All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4340



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5134465)