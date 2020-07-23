Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Merion Village. 2 br double sharp! - Property Id: 319685



All redone double..2 br 1 bath..on first floor. A/C hardwood and carpet,fans, blinds, decorative mantle New kitchen with stainless appliances(ref. is chic French door style).fabulous bath. Porch, basement with storage and a washer /dryer provided.

Two year lease

pets considered on an individual basis

Pix proved if you will contact me..at the moment can't post the ones I have via this site..but will be glad to send the ones I have.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/55-e-moler-st-columbus-oh/319685

Property Id 319685



(RLNE5951285)