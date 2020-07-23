Amenities
Merion Village. 2 br double sharp! - Property Id: 319685
All redone double..2 br 1 bath..on first floor. A/C hardwood and carpet,fans, blinds, decorative mantle New kitchen with stainless appliances(ref. is chic French door style).fabulous bath. Porch, basement with storage and a washer /dryer provided.
Two year lease
pets considered on an individual basis
Pix proved if you will contact me..at the moment can't post the ones I have via this site..but will be glad to send the ones I have.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/55-e-moler-st-columbus-oh/319685
Property Id 319685
(RLNE5951285)