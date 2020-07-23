All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 55 E Moler St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
55 E Moler St
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:05 AM

55 E Moler St

55 Moler Street · (614) 451-1525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

55 Moler Street, Columbus, OH 43207
Merion Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1495 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Merion Village. 2 br double sharp! - Property Id: 319685

All redone double..2 br 1 bath..on first floor. A/C hardwood and carpet,fans, blinds, decorative mantle New kitchen with stainless appliances(ref. is chic French door style).fabulous bath. Porch, basement with storage and a washer /dryer provided.
Two year lease
pets considered on an individual basis
Pix proved if you will contact me..at the moment can't post the ones I have via this site..but will be glad to send the ones I have.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/55-e-moler-st-columbus-oh/319685
Property Id 319685

(RLNE5951285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 E Moler St have any available units?
55 E Moler St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 E Moler St have?
Some of 55 E Moler St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 E Moler St currently offering any rent specials?
55 E Moler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 E Moler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 E Moler St is pet friendly.
Does 55 E Moler St offer parking?
No, 55 E Moler St does not offer parking.
Does 55 E Moler St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 E Moler St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 E Moler St have a pool?
No, 55 E Moler St does not have a pool.
Does 55 E Moler St have accessible units?
No, 55 E Moler St does not have accessible units.
Does 55 E Moler St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 E Moler St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 55 E Moler St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity