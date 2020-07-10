5469 Rockhurst Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets game room

A cute 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Canal Winchester! The first floor master includes a private bath and walk in closet. And the first floor laundry is so convenient. The combination living and dining room has new plank flooring and there is fresh paint throughout. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and counters as well as an island. Upstairs you will love the nicely sized bedrooms. The loft area is perfect for a game room/study area or TV room. Enjoy time outside on the covered front porch or out on the back patio. This home is located on a quiet street in a neighborhood with no through streets.



$45 application fee per adult. $250 pet fee with approval. Additional fees may apply. Proof of renters insurance required before move in.