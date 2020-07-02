All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 17 2020 at 5:10 PM

5409 Greybull St

5409 Greybull St · No Longer Available
Location

5409 Greybull St, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL!
Sign a lease this month and receive $200 off move in costs!

Spectacular, newer construction townhome, conveniently located in a great community with nearby access to I-270, and plenty of shopping and dining options to choose from. Instantly feel right at home, the second you walk in the front door. The cozy living room can easily double as a home office space or reading nook. Upstairs, the spacious kitchen features and island for additional meal prep space, chic white cabinets, stylish counters, perfectly complemented with a white subway tile backsplash. Opening up from the kitchen, the family room dining room combo is perfect for entertaining. Ensuring all your guests can mingle comfortably in the same area. Both bedrooms feature their own, private en-suite meaning you can have your pick on move in, without sacrificing privacy. Take advantage of this incredible opportunity to live in The Lofts of Haydens Crossing. Call today to schedule your tour, before it’s too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Greybull St have any available units?
5409 Greybull St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5409 Greybull St currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Greybull St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Greybull St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 Greybull St is pet friendly.
Does 5409 Greybull St offer parking?
No, 5409 Greybull St does not offer parking.
Does 5409 Greybull St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Greybull St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Greybull St have a pool?
No, 5409 Greybull St does not have a pool.
Does 5409 Greybull St have accessible units?
No, 5409 Greybull St does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Greybull St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 Greybull St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5409 Greybull St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5409 Greybull St does not have units with air conditioning.

