5409 Greybull St

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL!

Sign a lease this month and receive $200 off move in costs!



Spectacular, newer construction townhome, conveniently located in a great community with nearby access to I-270, and plenty of shopping and dining options to choose from. Instantly feel right at home, the second you walk in the front door. The cozy living room can easily double as a home office space or reading nook. Upstairs, the spacious kitchen features and island for additional meal prep space, chic white cabinets, stylish counters, perfectly complemented with a white subway tile backsplash. Opening up from the kitchen, the family room dining room combo is perfect for entertaining. Ensuring all your guests can mingle comfortably in the same area. Both bedrooms feature their own, private en-suite meaning you can have your pick on move in, without sacrificing privacy. Take advantage of this incredible opportunity to live in The Lofts of Haydens Crossing. Call today to schedule your tour, before it’s too late!