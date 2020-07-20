All apartments in Columbus
5399 Coachman Rd.

5399 Coachman Road · No Longer Available
Location

5399 Coachman Road, Columbus, OH 43220
The Gables

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
WE OFFER SHORT TERM LEASES (2-12 MONTHS)!!!!
Your Columbus apartment home features new countertops, flooring, lighting and appliances. You can relax and enjoy the beautiful views from your private patio or balcony or enjoy the many apartment community features. These include a clubhouse with a resort-style pool, basketball courts, and a pristine fitness center. Your city apartment is also located near SR-315 and I-270, making it easier for you to enjoy the best shopping, dining and local events Columbus, OH has to offer! Our pet-friendly apartments in Columbus, Ohio are also located near some of the top-rated schools in the area. Some of these include Dublin Scioto High School, Ann Simpson Davis Middle School and Daniel Wright Elementary School.Combining our newly renovated Columbus apartments with our friendly community staff will ensure that Sterling Place exceeds all of your apartment living expectations. Call today and schedule a personalized tour to discover your new apartment home at Sterling Place apartments in Columbus, OH!
Apartment Amenities
New Flooring
New Countertops
New Fixtures
Washer/Dryer Connections
Cozy Fireplaces*
Oversized Closets
Dishwasher
Spacious Patios/Balconies
Great View
Two-Tone Paint
Air Conditioner
Carpeting
Ceiling Fan
Disposal
Extra Storage
Garden Tubs*
High Ceilings
Refrigerator
Stackable Washer and Dryer*
Window Coverings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5399 Coachman Rd. have any available units?
5399 Coachman Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5399 Coachman Rd. have?
Some of 5399 Coachman Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5399 Coachman Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5399 Coachman Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5399 Coachman Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5399 Coachman Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 5399 Coachman Rd. offer parking?
No, 5399 Coachman Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 5399 Coachman Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5399 Coachman Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5399 Coachman Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 5399 Coachman Rd. has a pool.
Does 5399 Coachman Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5399 Coachman Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5399 Coachman Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5399 Coachman Rd. has units with dishwashers.
