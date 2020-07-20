5399 Coachman Rd.

Amenities

Your Columbus apartment home features new countertops, flooring, lighting and appliances. You can relax and enjoy the beautiful views from your private patio or balcony or enjoy the many apartment community features. These include a clubhouse with a resort-style pool, basketball courts, and a pristine fitness center. Your city apartment is also located near SR-315 and I-270, making it easier for you to enjoy the best shopping, dining and local events Columbus, OH has to offer! Our pet-friendly apartments in Columbus, Ohio are also located near some of the top-rated schools in the area. Some of these include Dublin Scioto High School, Ann Simpson Davis Middle School and Daniel Wright Elementary School.Combining our newly renovated Columbus apartments with our friendly community staff will ensure that Sterling Place exceeds all of your apartment living expectations. Call today and schedule a personalized tour to discover your new apartment home at Sterling Place apartments in Columbus, OH!

