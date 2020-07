Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

53 E Northwood Ave Available 07/19/20 Renovated North Campus OSU Single Family House! - OSU North Campus area single family house with loads of historic character coupled with kitchen and bathroom renovations. Granite Counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, new cabinets, exposed brick, new heating and cooling system, and beautiful hardwood flooring are just a few of the reasons why you need to reserve this house!



