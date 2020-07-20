5272 Sweetgum Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in a quiet cul-de-sac is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Great kitchen with updated counter-tops and white appliances! Private backyard with wooden deck! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

