All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5272 Sweetgum Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5272 Sweetgum Place
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

5272 Sweetgum Place

5272 Sweetgum Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Forest Park East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5272 Sweetgum Place, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in a quiet cul-de-sac is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Great kitchen with updated counter-tops and white appliances! Private backyard with wooden deck! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive half off December's rent if move in on or before November 15th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5272 Sweetgum Place have any available units?
5272 Sweetgum Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5272 Sweetgum Place have?
Some of 5272 Sweetgum Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5272 Sweetgum Place currently offering any rent specials?
5272 Sweetgum Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5272 Sweetgum Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5272 Sweetgum Place is pet friendly.
Does 5272 Sweetgum Place offer parking?
Yes, 5272 Sweetgum Place offers parking.
Does 5272 Sweetgum Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5272 Sweetgum Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5272 Sweetgum Place have a pool?
No, 5272 Sweetgum Place does not have a pool.
Does 5272 Sweetgum Place have accessible units?
No, 5272 Sweetgum Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5272 Sweetgum Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5272 Sweetgum Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St
Columbus, OH 43214
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207
Grandview Apartments by Albion
1717 Canvasback Ln
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing