5244 Wagon Wheel Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Single floor home with large open living area, outdoor deck, and a large fenced in yard. Over 1200 sq ft of living space with 3 bedrooms and a recently remodeled bathroom. Washer and Dryer are included at no additional cost. Enjoy the convenience of a 2 car attached garage! We're not your typical landlords/owners. We care about this property and every year we perform upgrades. In the past 4 years we've upgraded/replaced all new windows, A/C unit, kitchen sink, bathroom, Nest thermostat, furnace, smart garage door opener, and more!



Amazing location and neighborhood. Close access to I-270 and Easton area but tucked away in a nice quiet neighborhood. Blendon Woods Metro Park is just a short distance away. Great area for those who enjoy walks surrounded by nature, but also enjoy the convenience of local shopping, recreation, and restaurant options.



Please visit our property on Avail.co or contact us via message to get our showing availability and to schedule a tour of the home.