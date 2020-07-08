All apartments in Columbus
5244 Wagon Wheel Ln
Last updated November 5 2019

5244 Wagon Wheel Ln

5244 Wagon Wheel Lane
Location

5244 Wagon Wheel Lane, Columbus, OH 43230
Blendon Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Single floor home with large open living area, outdoor deck, and a large fenced in yard. Over 1200 sq ft of living space with 3 bedrooms and a recently remodeled bathroom. Washer and Dryer are included at no additional cost. Enjoy the convenience of a 2 car attached garage! We're not your typical landlords/owners. We care about this property and every year we perform upgrades. In the past 4 years we've upgraded/replaced all new windows, A/C unit, kitchen sink, bathroom, Nest thermostat, furnace, smart garage door opener, and more!

Amazing location and neighborhood. Close access to I-270 and Easton area but tucked away in a nice quiet neighborhood. Blendon Woods Metro Park is just a short distance away. Great area for those who enjoy walks surrounded by nature, but also enjoy the convenience of local shopping, recreation, and restaurant options.

Please visit our property on Avail.co or contact us via message to get our showing availability and to schedule a tour of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

