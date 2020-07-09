All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5241 Carbondale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5241 Carbondale Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 1:50 PM

5241 Carbondale Drive

5241 Carbondale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5241 Carbondale Drive, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE!

Walking through the door to the left is the first living area with vaulted ceiling‘s. There is a coat closet to the right.

Walking straight back as the open concept kitchen and dining area. In the back of kitchen is the master bedroom. There is a ceiling fan and a full bathroom with a double sink vanity.

Walk up stairs first door on the left is the full bathroom and linen closet. Then we have the three bedrooms.

There is a lower level which has a second living area with brick backsplash and fireplace. There’s also storage area in the laundry room connected to that.

Fully fenced in front yard and two car attached garage!

Don't miss out on this home!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify/qualifies for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 Carbondale Drive have any available units?
5241 Carbondale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5241 Carbondale Drive have?
Some of 5241 Carbondale Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5241 Carbondale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5241 Carbondale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 Carbondale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5241 Carbondale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5241 Carbondale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5241 Carbondale Drive offers parking.
Does 5241 Carbondale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5241 Carbondale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 Carbondale Drive have a pool?
No, 5241 Carbondale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5241 Carbondale Drive have accessible units?
No, 5241 Carbondale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 Carbondale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5241 Carbondale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing