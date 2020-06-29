5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo is ready to move in to. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. New windows. The dinette leads out to an enclosed patio. You will love the large living room and the additional space in the finished basement. Plenty of storage room too as well as a washer and dryer for your use. The master bedroom has a private access door to the hall bath. One car detached garage and other off street parking. This condo is convenient to OSU, Riverside and downtown. Located in a small, quiet community just off Bethel Rd. No pets or smoking, please.