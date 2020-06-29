All apartments in Columbus
5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691

5181 Winsome Way · No Longer Available
Location

5181 Winsome Way, Columbus, OH 43235
Sycamore Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo is ready to move in to. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. New windows. The dinette leads out to an enclosed patio. You will love the large living room and the additional space in the finished basement. Plenty of storage room too as well as a washer and dryer for your use. The master bedroom has a private access door to the hall bath. One car detached garage and other off street parking. This condo is convenient to OSU, Riverside and downtown. Located in a small, quiet community just off Bethel Rd. No pets or smoking, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 have any available units?
5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 have?
Some of 5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 currently offering any rent specials?
5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 pet-friendly?
No, 5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 offer parking?
Yes, 5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 offers parking.
Does 5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 have a pool?
No, 5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 does not have a pool.
Does 5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 have accessible units?
No, 5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 does not have accessible units.
Does 5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5181 Winsome Way Columbus Oh 43220-2691 has units with dishwashers.
