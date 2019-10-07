All apartments in Columbus
5156 Deerskin Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 6:07 PM

5156 Deerskin Drive

5156 Deerskin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5156 Deerskin Drive, Columbus, OH 43081
Little Turtle

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Westerville home, is located in the Little Turtle neighborhood and feeds into the Westerville School District. This home has a yard backing up to Little Turtle golf course with a back deck making it perfect for enjoying a nice day. The first floor features a formal living room, dining room, a full eat-in kitchen that opens into a family room with a fireplace, a half bath, and mud room with laundry with access to the 2 car garage. All four bedrooms and two full baths are located on the second floor with one being an en suite for the master. There is also a loft on the second floor, looking over the family room. The full unfinished basement is perfect for additional storage or indoor recreation. Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Application and leasing details can be found inside.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5156 Deerskin Drive have any available units?
5156 Deerskin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5156 Deerskin Drive have?
Some of 5156 Deerskin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5156 Deerskin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5156 Deerskin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5156 Deerskin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5156 Deerskin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5156 Deerskin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5156 Deerskin Drive offers parking.
Does 5156 Deerskin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5156 Deerskin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5156 Deerskin Drive have a pool?
No, 5156 Deerskin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5156 Deerskin Drive have accessible units?
No, 5156 Deerskin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5156 Deerskin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5156 Deerskin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
