5156 Deerskin Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Westerville home, is located in the Little Turtle neighborhood and feeds into the Westerville School District. This home has a yard backing up to Little Turtle golf course with a back deck making it perfect for enjoying a nice day. The first floor features a formal living room, dining room, a full eat-in kitchen that opens into a family room with a fireplace, a half bath, and mud room with laundry with access to the 2 car garage. All four bedrooms and two full baths are located on the second floor with one being an en suite for the master. There is also a loft on the second floor, looking over the family room. The full unfinished basement is perfect for additional storage or indoor recreation. Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Application and leasing details can be found inside.

Contact us to schedule a showing.