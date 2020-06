Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom Home only a few blocks from the Heart of Italian Village on 2nd Ave. Be super close to prime downtown neighborhoods without paying those prices! Open 1st floor layout, water resistant LVT wood look floors throughout. Central Air, tile kitchen and bath. 3 large bedrooms, perfect for roommates! Drive by today, then call or email to schedule a walk through.