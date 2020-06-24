All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
5059 Common Market Place
5059 Common Market Place

5059 Common Market Place · No Longer Available
Location

5059 Common Market Place, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful spacious condo, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and one attached car garage. Very spacious living room with gas fireplace and large window. Dining space overlooking patio. Large kitchen with storage and pantry. First floor laundry room. Two nicely sized bedrooms upstairs, Master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Private backyard with a patio. Community offers clubhouse and pool. Great location, close to shopping, restaurants, and minutes from I270. Tenant pays only electricity and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5059 Common Market Place have any available units?
5059 Common Market Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5059 Common Market Place have?
Some of 5059 Common Market Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5059 Common Market Place currently offering any rent specials?
5059 Common Market Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5059 Common Market Place pet-friendly?
No, 5059 Common Market Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5059 Common Market Place offer parking?
Yes, 5059 Common Market Place offers parking.
Does 5059 Common Market Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5059 Common Market Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5059 Common Market Place have a pool?
Yes, 5059 Common Market Place has a pool.
Does 5059 Common Market Place have accessible units?
No, 5059 Common Market Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5059 Common Market Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5059 Common Market Place has units with dishwashers.
