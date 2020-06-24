5059 Common Market Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful spacious condo, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and one attached car garage. Very spacious living room with gas fireplace and large window. Dining space overlooking patio. Large kitchen with storage and pantry. First floor laundry room. Two nicely sized bedrooms upstairs, Master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Private backyard with a patio. Community offers clubhouse and pool. Great location, close to shopping, restaurants, and minutes from I270. Tenant pays only electricity and gas.