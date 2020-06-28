All apartments in Columbus
5040 Labelle Drive

5040 Labelle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5040 Labelle Drive, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1390 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $116 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1274.

This renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features an open concept with beautiful laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings, butcher block counter-tops and stainless steel appliances! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 Labelle Drive have any available units?
5040 Labelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5040 Labelle Drive have?
Some of 5040 Labelle Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 Labelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5040 Labelle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 Labelle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5040 Labelle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5040 Labelle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5040 Labelle Drive offers parking.
Does 5040 Labelle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 Labelle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 Labelle Drive have a pool?
No, 5040 Labelle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5040 Labelle Drive have accessible units?
No, 5040 Labelle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 Labelle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5040 Labelle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
