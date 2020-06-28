5040 Labelle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1390 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $116 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1274.



This renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features an open concept with beautiful laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings, butcher block counter-tops and stainless steel appliances! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.