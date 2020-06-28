5040 Labelle Drive

Amenities
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1390 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $116 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1274.
This renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features an open concept with beautiful laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings, butcher block counter-tops and stainless steel appliances! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.