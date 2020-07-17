5038 Common Good Lane

Amenities

Beautiful spacious condo. End Unit. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Master bedroom on first floor with it own full bath, cathedral ceiling and ceiling fan. Very spacious living room with gas fireplace, mantel and large bay window. Dining space overlooking patio. Large kitchen with new ceramic tile throughout, new stainless steel appliances, pantry and storage closet. Large first floor laundry room. Two nicely sized bedrooms upstairs, each with its own walk in closet and with plenty of storage space plus a full bath. Private backyard with a patio. Two car garage attached. Onsite clubhouse and pool. Near Tuttle Mall and I-270. Prefer 2+ year leases but will consider 1 year. Listing agent is a member of the ownership entity. No Smoking. Pets negotiable.