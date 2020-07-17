All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5038 Common Good Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5038 Common Good Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 PM

5038 Common Good Lane

5038 Common Good Lane · (614) 932-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Tuttle West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5038 Common Good Lane, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1759 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful spacious condo. End Unit. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Master bedroom on first floor with it own full bath, cathedral ceiling and ceiling fan. Very spacious living room with gas fireplace, mantel and large bay window. Dining space overlooking patio. Large kitchen with new ceramic tile throughout, new stainless steel appliances, pantry and storage closet. Large first floor laundry room. Two nicely sized bedrooms upstairs, each with its own walk in closet and with plenty of storage space plus a full bath. Private backyard with a patio. Two car garage attached. Onsite clubhouse and pool. Near Tuttle Mall and I-270. Prefer 2+ year leases but will consider 1 year. Listing agent is a member of the ownership entity. No Smoking. Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5038 Common Good Lane have any available units?
5038 Common Good Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5038 Common Good Lane have?
Some of 5038 Common Good Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5038 Common Good Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5038 Common Good Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5038 Common Good Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5038 Common Good Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5038 Common Good Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5038 Common Good Lane offers parking.
Does 5038 Common Good Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5038 Common Good Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5038 Common Good Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5038 Common Good Lane has a pool.
Does 5038 Common Good Lane have accessible units?
No, 5038 Common Good Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5038 Common Good Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5038 Common Good Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5038 Common Good Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026
Grandview Apartments by Albion
1717 Canvasback Ln
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity