Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:55 PM

5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard

5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom apartment featuring a den. This is a second floor garden style apartment with a private entry featuring new kitchen counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard have any available units?
5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard have?
Some of 5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
