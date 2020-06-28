5015 Aspen Pine Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43016 Tuttle West
Unit Amenities
**Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom apartment featuring a den. This is a second floor garden style apartment with a private entry featuring new kitchen counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
