Im subleasing my 1 bedroom apt at McMillen Ave this summer. Move-in date is May 5 and move out is July 26 (non-negotiable). There is coin laundry in the basement and free street parking! Will be unfurnished, but Im leaving a couch and coffee table behind. Asking $700, which includes rent and all utilities. Close to OSU med campus and high street bars. Please message for more details!