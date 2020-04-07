497 S. Napoleon Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom House west of Whitehall - This newly remodeled home offers a spacious back yard with detached garage. with over 700 sq feet this house offers wall to wall carpeting, a voluminous living room with decorative mantle, plenty of room for your furniture, 2 roomy bedrooms with plenty of room for dressers and bed. The bathroom is all white with new cabinet and vanity. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, Refrigerator, electric stove, over the range microwave. The basement is a full basement that is unfinished. With washer and dryer hook-ups and plenty of space for storage and to set up a workshop, this basement is a truly functional feature. This is a very comfortable and functional home located in a nice and quiet neighborhood and is an all around great place for you and your family.



**Sorry no pets allowed**



Close to Town & Country shopping center

Just west of Whitehall



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Property Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



No Pets Allowed



