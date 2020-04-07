All apartments in Columbus
497 S. Napoleon Ave.

497 Napoleon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

497 Napoleon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43213
Eastmoor

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom House west of Whitehall - This newly remodeled home offers a spacious back yard with detached garage. with over 700 sq feet this house offers wall to wall carpeting, a voluminous living room with decorative mantle, plenty of room for your furniture, 2 roomy bedrooms with plenty of room for dressers and bed. The bathroom is all white with new cabinet and vanity. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, Refrigerator, electric stove, over the range microwave. The basement is a full basement that is unfinished. With washer and dryer hook-ups and plenty of space for storage and to set up a workshop, this basement is a truly functional feature. This is a very comfortable and functional home located in a nice and quiet neighborhood and is an all around great place for you and your family.

**Sorry no pets allowed**

Close to Town & Country shopping center
Just west of Whitehall

Call today to schedule a viewing, this amazing home is sure to not be on the market long, or complete your online application NOW to reserve this home!
https://pmpapply.com/property/columbus

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property. You can also see all of our available properties at:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/advanced-search/

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Property Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5419475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 S. Napoleon Ave. have any available units?
497 S. Napoleon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 497 S. Napoleon Ave. have?
Some of 497 S. Napoleon Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 497 S. Napoleon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
497 S. Napoleon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 S. Napoleon Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 497 S. Napoleon Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 497 S. Napoleon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 497 S. Napoleon Ave. offers parking.
Does 497 S. Napoleon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 497 S. Napoleon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 S. Napoleon Ave. have a pool?
No, 497 S. Napoleon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 497 S. Napoleon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 497 S. Napoleon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 497 S. Napoleon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 497 S. Napoleon Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

