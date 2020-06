Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Lovely renovated home in the heart of Schumacher place. Huge updated kitchen, dining and living spaces on main floor along with mudroom, office area, walk-in pantry and half bath. Owner suite to die for on second floor along with another bed and bath. Upstairs HUGE 3rd bedroom big enough for multiple beds or could be used as a flex space!