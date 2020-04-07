All apartments in Columbus
4927 Teddy Drive

4927 Teddy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4927 Teddy Drive, Columbus, OH 43227
Shady Lane

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
THIS HOME IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE!!!!
Your friends and your budget will love this 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath brick ranch style home in Columbus. It offers a charming living room with carpeting, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, colossal family room with fireplace, substantial natural lighting, huge garage, and a fully fenced back yard with a grill! This home will be gone before you know it, so apply today to make it yours! Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify/qualifies for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4927 Teddy Drive have any available units?
4927 Teddy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4927 Teddy Drive have?
Some of 4927 Teddy Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4927 Teddy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4927 Teddy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4927 Teddy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4927 Teddy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4927 Teddy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4927 Teddy Drive offers parking.
Does 4927 Teddy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4927 Teddy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4927 Teddy Drive have a pool?
No, 4927 Teddy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4927 Teddy Drive have accessible units?
No, 4927 Teddy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4927 Teddy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4927 Teddy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
