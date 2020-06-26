All apartments in Columbus
4925 Refugee Road
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

4925 Refugee Road

4925 Refugee Road · No Longer Available
Location

4925 Refugee Road, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Groveport Madison Schools for Rent - 3 Bedroom
1.5 Baths
New wide plank flooring through out
Ceramic tile in kitchen & Dinette
Updated Kitchen Cabinets & Counter tops
Fresh paint through out
Lower level family room
Deck
Fenced in yard
1 car garage or shed!

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
NO Pets

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-859-5171

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com

(RLNE3815376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Refugee Road have any available units?
4925 Refugee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4925 Refugee Road currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Refugee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Refugee Road pet-friendly?
No, 4925 Refugee Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4925 Refugee Road offer parking?
Yes, 4925 Refugee Road offers parking.
Does 4925 Refugee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4925 Refugee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Refugee Road have a pool?
No, 4925 Refugee Road does not have a pool.
Does 4925 Refugee Road have accessible units?
No, 4925 Refugee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Refugee Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 Refugee Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4925 Refugee Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4925 Refugee Road does not have units with air conditioning.
