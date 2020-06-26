4925 Refugee Road

Amenities
Groveport Madison Schools for Rent - 3 Bedroom
1.5 Baths
New wide plank flooring through out
Ceramic tile in kitchen & Dinette
Updated Kitchen Cabinets & Counter tops
Fresh paint through out
Lower level family room
Deck
Fenced in yard
1 car garage or shed!
NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
NO Pets
This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/
Call Today at 614-859-5171
http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com
(RLNE3815376)