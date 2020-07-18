All apartments in Columbus
491 S. Napoleon Ave.
491 S. Napoleon Ave.

491 Napoleon Avenue · (866) 535-9956 ext. 1
Location

491 Napoleon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43213
Eastmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 491 S. Napoleon Ave. · Avail. now

$897

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental home in Whitehall - This lovely rental property on the west side of Whitehall has 960 square feet of living space and is situated on a large lot, with a great back yard, in a quiet neighborhood. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a roomy kitchen and dinette, and an unfinished basement.
The living room has plenty of space to comfortably situate your furniture and features a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen is spacious, with ample cabinet and counter space, and has newer faux hardwood flooring that was also laid down in the bathroom. The bathroom features a tub and shower combo. And, all three bedrooms have suitable floor space for a bed and dresser and any other bedroom furniture you may need. The basement is a full basement that is unfinished. With washer and dryer hook-ups and plenty of space for storage and to set up a workshop, this basement is a truly functional feature. This is a very comfortable and functional home located in a nice and quiet neighborhood and is an all around great place for you and your family.

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

**Please no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 S. Napoleon Ave. have any available units?
491 S. Napoleon Ave. has a unit available for $897 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 491 S. Napoleon Ave. have?
Some of 491 S. Napoleon Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491 S. Napoleon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
491 S. Napoleon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 S. Napoleon Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 491 S. Napoleon Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 491 S. Napoleon Ave. offer parking?
No, 491 S. Napoleon Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 491 S. Napoleon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 491 S. Napoleon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 S. Napoleon Ave. have a pool?
No, 491 S. Napoleon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 491 S. Napoleon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 491 S. Napoleon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 491 S. Napoleon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 491 S. Napoleon Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
