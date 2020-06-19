All apartments in Columbus
49 East Henderson

49 East Henderson Road · (614) 581-4929
Location

49 East Henderson Road, Columbus, OH 43214
Indian Springs

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
49 East Henderson, Clintonville - Property Id: 210616

This beautiful apartment flat is on the first floor in a four (4) unit building, located in the Heart of Clintonville, close to High Street and bus lines.

The apartment (1,000 sf ), with beautiful hardwood floors, has two (2) bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen, living room and dining room. It has lots of closets and storage space. The kitchen contains full size appliances which include a range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. It also has a new central air conditioning.

Additional personal storage is in the basement along with w/d hookups.

The apartment also includes the use of a private garage space for one (1) vehicle.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210616
Property Id 210616

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 East Henderson have any available units?
49 East Henderson has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 East Henderson have?
Some of 49 East Henderson's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 East Henderson currently offering any rent specials?
49 East Henderson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 East Henderson pet-friendly?
No, 49 East Henderson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 49 East Henderson offer parking?
Yes, 49 East Henderson does offer parking.
Does 49 East Henderson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 East Henderson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 East Henderson have a pool?
No, 49 East Henderson does not have a pool.
Does 49 East Henderson have accessible units?
No, 49 East Henderson does not have accessible units.
Does 49 East Henderson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 East Henderson has units with dishwashers.
