49 East Henderson, Clintonville - Property Id: 210616
This beautiful apartment flat is on the first floor in a four (4) unit building, located in the Heart of Clintonville, close to High Street and bus lines.
The apartment (1,000 sf ), with beautiful hardwood floors, has two (2) bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen, living room and dining room. It has lots of closets and storage space. The kitchen contains full size appliances which include a range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. It also has a new central air conditioning.
Additional personal storage is in the basement along with w/d hookups.
The apartment also includes the use of a private garage space for one (1) vehicle.
No Pets Allowed
