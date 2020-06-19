Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

49 East Henderson, Clintonville - Property Id: 210616



This beautiful apartment flat is on the first floor in a four (4) unit building, located in the Heart of Clintonville, close to High Street and bus lines.



The apartment (1,000 sf ), with beautiful hardwood floors, has two (2) bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen, living room and dining room. It has lots of closets and storage space. The kitchen contains full size appliances which include a range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. It also has a new central air conditioning.



Additional personal storage is in the basement along with w/d hookups.



The apartment also includes the use of a private garage space for one (1) vehicle.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210616

Property Id 210616



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828238)